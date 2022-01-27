Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 234,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $101,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

