Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ARTE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 235,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,195. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Artemis Strategic Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

