Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Artesian Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARTNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

