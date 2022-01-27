Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) shares traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 99,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 25,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.