Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Ashland Global has increased its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

ASH stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

