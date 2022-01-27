ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $653.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.17. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

