Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Aspen Technology updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

