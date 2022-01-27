Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.06 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. 392,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

