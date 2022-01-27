Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.10 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

