Assetmark Inc. Acquires 23,111 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 3.37% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $56,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.