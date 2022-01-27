Assetmark Inc. Acquires 380,087 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 19,827.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,087 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of DTE Energy worth $42,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 721.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

