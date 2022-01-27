Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,448 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $71,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,764,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $64.14 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05.

