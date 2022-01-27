Assetmark Inc. Has $36.27 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $36,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $605.25 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.56.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

