Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,804 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.36% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $186,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $32.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.