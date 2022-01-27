Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.60. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 662,962 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
