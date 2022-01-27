Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.60. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 662,962 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Astrotech during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.