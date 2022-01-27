Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) versus Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.38 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Athena Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.91%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

