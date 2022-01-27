Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Price Target Lowered to €3.80 at UBS Group

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIOSF. Barclays cut their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

AIOSF stock remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

