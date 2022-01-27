Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) PT Lowered to €3.80 at UBS Group

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AIOSF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

