Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

The company has a current ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 46.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.48.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

