Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,719,496 shares.The stock last traded at $236.16 and had previously closed at $245.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

