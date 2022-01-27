Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

