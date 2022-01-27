Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings of $5.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the highest is $7.58. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,730.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $22.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $23.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.58 to $25.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of CAR opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

