Aviva PLC Acquires 3,174 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $297.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average of $336.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

