Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after buying an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 356,812 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

