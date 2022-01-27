Aviva PLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

