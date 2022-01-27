Aviva PLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

