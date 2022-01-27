Aviva PLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

NYSE:MCK opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.