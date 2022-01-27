Aviva PLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 627,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,878,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after buying an additional 181,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

