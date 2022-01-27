Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Li Auto by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,907,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,674 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.63 and a beta of 1.97. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.