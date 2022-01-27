Aviva PLC Sells 1,420 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $195.50 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

