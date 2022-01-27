Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

AVT traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

