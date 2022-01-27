Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. Avnet has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

