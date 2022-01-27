Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.35) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.45). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.05) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $968.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

