B. Riley Comments on Eneti Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eneti in a report released on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NETI. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75. Eneti has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eneti by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eneti by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,979 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Eneti by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 217,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,624,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

