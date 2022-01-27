B. Riley Weighs in on Eneti Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eneti in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eneti’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NETI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 22.6% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Eneti during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eneti by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

