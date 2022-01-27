B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$9.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

BTO opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.91. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

