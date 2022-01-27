Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

