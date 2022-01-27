Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.
Shares of BKR opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
