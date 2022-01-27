Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $6.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

