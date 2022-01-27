Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $13.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.26.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

