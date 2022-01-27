Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Cap of $16.70 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $56,217.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001091 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,531,384 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

