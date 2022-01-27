Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.41% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,060 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNOB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,857. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

