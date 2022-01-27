Banc Funds Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 532,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Southern States Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $7,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SSBK traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.