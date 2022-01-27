Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,942 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 31,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $242.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

