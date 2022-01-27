Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 43,496 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,496 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 7.02% of Meridian worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Meridian during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,257,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Meridian stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

