Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

