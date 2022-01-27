Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 14,300 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.