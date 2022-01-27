Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 615 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Snowflake stock opened at $253.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total transaction of $3,649,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,044,709 shares of company stock valued at $712,635,325. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.