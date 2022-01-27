Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,173 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

