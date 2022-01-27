Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 247,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,872 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

