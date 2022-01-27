Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $42,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

